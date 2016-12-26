Ashland, Ore., — People were lined up out the doors before they even opened.
A free Christmas dinner at the Ashland Armory for anyone who wants to come.
“It’s a cross section of society, it’s not just the homeless or needy folks, it’s just anyone’s welcome here. It’s what is so cool the people mixing and mingling inside.” said organizer, Jim Fieuguth.
For Chuck and June Fiock, going to the armory for Christmas dinner is something new.
“This is unusual for us to come to the armory, we usually have family or somebody here.”
Married for fifty years, this is the first year they won’t be surrounded by family.
“We just kinda are by ourselves, and somebody said come down to the armory so we decided to come and do that.”
And while this Christmas is different, the pair are still in high spirits.
“What am i looking forward to? Well being here! And the turkey dinner! I don’t have to cook or do dishes haha”
The two are part of one thousand people the armory fed today, and even though over 200 volunteers are working on Christmas, they say it’s worth it.
“It’s pretty amazing when you walk outside the ole Ashland Armory, and you look up the street and down the street, there’s people coming from everywhere. It’s a beautiful set up inside with all the decorations and music playing. It’s a really uplifting thing.” said Fieguth.