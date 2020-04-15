A test kitchen emerges for Rogue Valley farmers

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– Innovation merging with tradition. That’s the purpose behind the creation of Rusted Gate Farm in Central Point. In an earlier article, we introduced you to some of the main players at the farm who are helping turn ideas into reality. But there are more people at work here to make sure this farm becomes everything it set out to be.
The farm wants to help educate people about sustainable farming practices while helping local small farms thrive.
And what better place to start than the Rogue Valley.
“I mean what drew most of these people here are the fact that we did have these rural areas so close to town,” said Dave Picanso, farm manager of the Rusted Gate Farm.
The experiment originated from Christy Walton and her sister. Walton is a member of the Walton family, the same ones that founded Walmart – one of the world’s largest companies.
However, Walton decided to start her own foundation, Alumbra Innovations Foundation, separate from the Walton name to help fund this non-profit’s work to save small farms.
“An innovative concept to share how to do things agriculturally, change, techniques, trial, do trials here,” said Michael Finley, a member of the farm’s board of directors.
Finley grew up in the valley but spent the latter part of his career helping run Yosemite National Park. He got involved after seeing how much the Rogue Valley had changed since his childhood.
“I’ve seen the urban growth boundaries for these cities gobble up what used to be open space and either pasture land or orchards and they’re gone,” he said.
Finley says Rusted Gate isn’t looking to stop the development but rather help farmers thrive so they don’t have to sell.
“This is an opportunity to at least slow that down potentially if you give an opportunity for a small parcel landowners to see a different future,” said Finley.
While the farm was by no means a perfect situation when the project got started back in 2014. Litters of debris and old machinery scattered the park in its early days that the crews eventually called in The Boneyard.
Since then though, crews have cleaned up and begun several projects. Each one aimed at education and finding new or old ideas that ensure environmental health and stability for local farmers.
“That’s a big goal, that’s a big step,” said Picanso.
Picanso believes through their successes and failures they can find a way.
“I think if they can make money to pay their taxes and pay for all their expenses on their property that would be just a great first step,” he said.
The farm plans to partner with local school districts to educate kids about farming and living with the environment. While they want to teach others they also want to ensure the next generation living off the land can find success in the rural way of life.
“Have a really good quality of life, get your enjoyment of farming or your production of whatever it is you’re doing but also have some time that you can enjoy this beautiful place that we live in,” said Picanso.
As of April, Rusted Gate Farm says it’s still operating as usual but school educational tours have been put on hold until after the coronavirus pandemic has ended. They say they’ll continue growing and gearing up tours as soon as they’re available.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.