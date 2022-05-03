Abortion rights activists rally against SCOTUS

(NBC) Abortion rights advocates are gathering in cities across the country. The rallies come after a draft opinion was leaked to POLITICO that showed the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Demonstrators gathered in New York City to call for the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide to remain in place.

Protesters also came together for a rally in Boston where they gathered outside the statehouse to show their disapproval of the possible ruling.

Rallies were also held in Chicago, Orlando, Knoxville, and other cities across the nation.

The leaked opinion has been authenticated. However, it is not a final ruling in the matter.

Opinions and votes may change before a final ruling on the case is announced later this summer.