According to a Petito family lawyer, the body found in a Wyoming national forest is Gabby Petito’s

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (NBC) – According to a Petito family lawyer, the body found in a Wyoming national forest is confirmed to be that of Gabby Petito’s.

The autopsy was performed Tuesday by Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue.

In a tweet, Dr. Blue ruled the death a homicide but said the cause of death is pending final results.

The news comes as authorities are continuing their search for Petito’s fiancé, Brain Laundrie, who is a person of interest in the case.

Authorities have been searching the Carlton Reserve in Florida, which is where Laundrie’s family said he went for a hike a week ago…and never returned.

The Florida police said that Petito’s case is now officially a “criminal investigation.”

