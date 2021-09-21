Parents react to prospect of COVID vaccines for kids 5 to 11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KHSB/NBC) – Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon, a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
Kansas City parent Jeannie said, “A lot of families including ours, our kids already have health issues going on, in our case our daughter has type 1 diabetes, and we just don’t know what this virus will do to them.”
Families like Jeannie’s have taken masking and COVID protocols so seriously because their kids don’t have the option to get vaccinated. KSHB’s Sarah Plake spoke to them in July and followed up with them on Monday after Pfizer announced positive results of their vaccine trials in kids 5 to 11.
Jeannie said, “I’ve been in contact with my daughter’s doctors and our doctor, just kind of chatting with them about it, just ’cause that’s kind of always been our first step for resources so I’m confident that when it comes out we’ll take her to go get it.”
Same for Joanna Bramlett’s family, whose 9-year-old son Calvin also has a health condition. Joanna explained, “He had a stroke when he was 3-and-a-half caused by a series of blood clots in his brain, and it was a very severe illness.”
She says her kids have learned what it means to sacrifice throughout the pandemic but they’re ready to get back to activities put on pause. “As soon as we’re in a position where the community is safe and where we’re not worried about whether or not our 9 year old would survive a virus like COVID,” Joanna said.
It’s that uncertainty that many parents say they just don’t want to deal with anymore.
Lee’s Summit parent Chelsea Crooks said, “If our pediatrician supports it, like I said she knows way more than I could ever even imagine. So I don’t even feel like doing my “own research” online can even compare to the years and years they have.”
Chelsea had to pick up her 6-year-old early from school due to an exposure. “We are so ready,” she said.