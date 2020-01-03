“Affluenza Teen” arrested for probation violation

FORT WORTH, Texas (NBC) – The “Affluenza Teen,” Ethan Couch, was arrested and placed in the Tarrant County Jail in Texas on Thursday.
22-year-old Couch’s arrest was due to a violation of probation after he tested positive for THC, an ingredient in marijuana.
In 2013, Couch hit a group of people with his car while driving drunk leaving four dead and nine others injured. His blood-alcohol level was triple the legal limit at the time of the crash.
Couch started to be recognized as the “Affluenza Teen” in 2013 during his trial for manslaughter when a psychologist said to the court that Couch was affected by affluenza, meaning irresponsibility due to family wealth.
He spent two years in jail until April of 2018 and had to wear an ankle monitor that tracked alcohol use and his location until last March.
Couch was initially due to serve 10 years of probation instead of jail time but he was sent to jail after going to a party where alcohol was served and fleeing to Mexico with his mother.