Iranian general killed in U.S. airstrike

BAGHDAD, Iraq (NBC) – Images from Baghdad show fires burning outside the airport where a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general, sparking anti-American protests and vows of revenge.
The U.S. strike killed Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis Friday.
Iran calls the deaths an act of “state terrorism”.
Iranian state TV reported that the country’s foreign minister, during an urgent meeting of Iran’s foreign ministry Friday, accused the U.S. of taking out Soleimani because he fought ISIS in Iraq and Syria.
The U.S. Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”
The DOD also accuses Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.
Earlier Friday, work crews could also be seen starting to clean up the debris from the deadly strike.
At the United Nations Friday, ahead of a Security Council closed session on Syria, two permanent members, France and China, reacted to events in Iraq.
“We need de-escalation,” said U.N Ambassador from France Nicolas De Riviere. “We need stability in the region and we will really encourage everybody to work for further de-escalation.”
Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said, “We are paying close attention to the situation and in the use of force in international relations and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq should be fully respected.”
Other U.S. allies in Europe such as Britain and Germany are also voicing concerns about an escalation in regional tensions, and Israel has its army on high alert.
Iran’s revolutionary guard is vowing to retaliate over the killing of Soleimani.
Meanwhile, state TV reports thousands of people attended Friday prayers in Tehran shouting “death to America” and called for revenge against the U.S.
The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad is urging all American citizens to depart Iraq immediately.