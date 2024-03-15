An escaped burn turned into a grass fire in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- A grass fire broke out the afternoon of March 14th near Tamarack Lane in Central Point.

Jackson County Fire District 3 Fire Captain TJ Lockwood says they got a call reporting smoke, so both Fire District 3 and ODF responded. Lockwood says it started as a result of an escaped burn from a resident taking advantage of an approved burn day. He says with the slope of the hill combined with the wind, the fire spread.

“These fires were burning very slow,” Lockwood said, “The fuels are really dry still, some of these dead leaves and the tree branches and stuff that are in the piles are dead and dry and they will burn and obviously, the fire will get bigger”.

Lockwood says there were no threats to structures and no one was hurt. He reminds folks to keep a close eye on their burns and to keep them small in order to ensure they’re contained.

