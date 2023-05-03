Agencies show off new vehicle barriers

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford, Ashland and Grants Pass police held an Anti-vehicle Barrier training on Tuesday.

All 3 departments were awarded with a Regional State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment Grant to ensure safety of residents and visitors attending outdoor events.

Each department will get a trailer and 8 barricades that can be set up easily and quickly.

“So this is a way to create a perimeter around an activity that ensures that people on the other side of it are going to be safe. It is the highest rated barrier in the mobile class to do that”, said Syd Smith, Meridian Rapid Defense Group.

Cities can share the barriers with other departments during specific events with large crowds..

The departments said these barriers will prevent vehicle-borne threats like ramming attacks or vehicles unintentionally hitting people.

