Opening arguments presented, witnesses testify in Keegan murder trial

MEDFORD, Ore. – A trial two and a half years in the making.

Robert Paul Keegan is charged with multiple crimes, including murder in the 2nd degree, and manslaughter in the first degree.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Ashland man Aidan Ellison.

The prosecution said Keegan was upset over loud music playing outside the Stratford Inn where both were staying following the Almeda Fire and that’s why he went to confront Ellison.

“He opens up the window and starts yelling down to Aidan about the music,” prosecution attorney Samantha Wilson. “And the two of them exchanged words about that, in a little bit of a heated manner… At some point during that conversation, Aidan calls Robert the “N” word to which Robert responds I am not the “N” word. At that point, Aidan throws a swing at Robert and a scuffle ensues.”

The defense argued that Ellison was drunk and high on marijuana at the time painting him as the aggressor in the fatal confrontation.

“Mr. Ellison is attacking Mr. Keegan, boom, punch to the face, swinging, charging, Mr. Keegan is backing up as quickly as he can Mr. Ellison is charging as quickly as he can,” defense attorney Clint Oborn said.

Several witnesses testified Tuesday, including the APD officer who arrived on scene first.

Body cam footage from officer Carson Waller shows him speaking to Keegan when he first got there.

Keegan said he was hit multiple times by Ellison.

“A few things, they move across the parking lot a bit, swing, boom…,” Oborn said.

According to a police affidavit, an autopsy showed there were no injuries on Ellison’s hands to prove that Ellison actually punched Keegan.

Ashland police brought the FBI in to investigate whether race played a role in the shooting.

Afterward, police said there was no evidence it was a bias crime.

Keegan’s 11-year-old son, Paul, also testified Tuesday.

He said he remembers hearing loud music that night and his dad telling him he shot someone.

In addition to murder, manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person, Keegan is facing a charge of illegally possessing a firearm.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.