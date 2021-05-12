‘Aggravating factors’ found in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC) – A Minnesota judge has found aggravating factors in the death of George Floyd.
In his ruling, Judge Peter Cahill found that former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin abused his authority as a police officer when he restrained Floyd during an arrest last year.
Judge Cahill also found Chauvin treated Floyd with “particular cruelty.”
The ruling paves the way for the possibility of a longer sentence for Chauvin who was convicted in April on murder and manslaughter charges.
Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced June 25th.
Even with the aggravating factors, legal experts say Chauvin is unlikely to get more than 30 years.