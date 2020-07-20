Air travel demand dips again

(NBC) The demand for air travel continues to decrease as coronavirus cases are on the rise across the United States.
Just over 4.6 million people went through checkpoints at U.S. airports last week, which was down over 4% from a week earlier, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
The dip was also the first weekly percentage drop in the industry since April.
Air travel is still in higher demand than it was during the middle of pandemic shutdowns in April, but ongoing spread of the virus has continued hindering airline success.