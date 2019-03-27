Alleged reckless driver caught after 36-mile pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A suspect was arrested for driving recklessly in Medford Tuesday, then fleeing from police.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of March 26, a red Honda Civic hatchback associated with 28-year-old Shadow Lee Newman was seen driving erratically on Crater Lake Highway near Vilas Road. The driver nearly caused a head-on crash and cut off an ambulance.
The report was just the latest instance of reckless driving involving Newman’s vehicle. Earlier in the day, the Honda was seen driving dangerously in two different areas of Medford and on Interstate 5.
At about 5:30 p.m., a deputy found Newman driving the Honda on Highway 62 south of Shady Cove. Newman didn’t stop and a pursuit began. At two points during the chase, Newman stopped his car and shouted at the deputy, investigators said.
Newman’s vehicle began to smoke, eventually catching fire near milepost 55. As the vehicle slowed, a deputy was able to ram it and push it onto the shoulder of the road.
According to deputies, Newman resisted arrest and a taser was deployed so he could be handcuffed. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail and charged for attempting to elude, reckless driving and reckless endangering.