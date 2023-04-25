TALENT, Ore. – The talent historical society is opening an Almeda fire exhibit in Talent.

The exhibit at the Talent History Museum will be called Fire Remnants.

It will include hundreds of artifacts, photographs, artwork and a book release.

“Its been a away for the community to come together through grief and through art, through words, through pictures, and put together an exhibit where we all could share that it has a heart beat”, said Talent Historical Society.

The grand opening of the exhibit is this Saturday from 10am to 4 pm at the museum on North Market Street.

The event will also have feature music, refreshments and downtown tours.

