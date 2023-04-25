Electronic vehicle share program in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – City of Ashland and SOU are partnering to bring an electric vehicle car share to Ashland.

The two are working in collaboration with a Portland based non-profit Forth.

They aim to provide community members access to affordable electric cars.

They will start with one car in Ashland at SOU’s Wightman Street parking lot and it will be a short-term rental.

“Its great because it provides access to the wider community to test what an electric vehicle is like while they run errands and to see if they like it”, said Becs Walker, SOU.

The first four hours will be free for participants.

They’ll then be charged $4 per hour or $35 a day.

This project is Forth’s new pilot program Goforth.

Ashland is one of the companies 9 active locations in Oregon.

