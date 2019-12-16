Amber Alert issued for girl kidnapped in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Ore. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl last seen in San Jose, California.
NBC Bay Area reports the girl was taken by her father after he allegedly stabbed her mother Sunday night.
24-year-old Victor Magana and his daughter, Bethanie Carraza, were last seen in a green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with California plate 7XJX025.
Victor Magana is described as 5’4” tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s considered armed and dangerous.
Bethanie Carraza is about three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Carraza or Magana is asked to call 9-1-1.
The Amber Alert was issued in Alameda, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Ventura Counties.