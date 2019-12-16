California rescue worker dies searching for hiker

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – A volunteer rescue worker died over the weekend while searching for a hiker on Mount Baldy in California
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the victim is identified as 32-year-old Timothy Staples of the West Valley Search and Rescue Team
Staples was among those looking for Sreenivas “Sree” Mokkapati, a 52-year-old reported missing December 8th while hiking to the Mount Baldy summit.
Staples apparently fell to his death during the search Saturday in an area of ice and snow.
A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office responded and found Staples’ body.
The sheriff’s department said the investigation into his death is ongoing.
The sheriff’s department said the search for the missing hiker has been suspended while the operation is “reevaluated.”
Last week, the U.S. Forest Service closed parts of Mount Baldy to help teams find the hiker, who officials said was experienced and had been on the mountain numerous times.
They said the hiker expected the excursion to last a day and had few supplies.
Sheriff John McMahon said, “Today is an example of what they’re willing to give to try to help save some of the citizens that unfortunately get lost or get hurt in some of the most dangerous parts of our state.”