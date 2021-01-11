‘America United’ theme announced for Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced the theme for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th: “America United.”
As one of his first acts as president, he will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
For the wreath-laying, Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and their spouses will be joined by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and their respective first ladies.
They will be attending the inauguration as well.
The inaugural committee also announced it will install an extensive public art display on the National Mall.
It will include thousands of U.S. flags representing each state and territory and pillars of light.
The Chief of the National Guard Bureau, General Daniel Hokanson said up to 15,000 National Guard troops have been approved to meet current and future requests for the inauguration.
Currently, there are 6,200 National Guard members who have been mobilized in the wake of the Capitol being stormed by pro-Trump rioters.