Home
Klamath Falls students head back to class

Klamath Falls students head back to class

Local News Top Stories Video , , , , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Students in all grades in the Klamath County School District went back to class on Monday.

The district is bringing students back for hybrid learning. Half of the students in a school will come to class for two days a week, while the other will come for a different two days a week.

The district says this is something they’ve been preparing for months for.

Protocols they’re following:

  • Students and staff are required to wear a mask at all times
  • Desks are placed 6ft apart and marked off with tape
  • Students are not allowed to share supplies
  • Students must sanitize their hands upon entering the school and throughout the day

“We have protocols for everything, when kids go to lunch to even when they leave.” Travis Fast, Principal of Peterson Elementary School. “We have protocols for in case kids get sick or if staff get sick, so there’s quarantine protocols to keep kids safe and were prepared for any type of situation.”

The district says families who are not comfortable sending their kids to class can continue with online learning.

Of the 650 students who attend Peterson Elementary, roughly 50 of them decided to stick with online learning.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »