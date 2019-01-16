American killed in Kenya attack

NAIROBI, Kenya (NBCNC) – A man who grew up in Texas was among the 14 people killed in a terrorist attack in Kenya Tuesday.
40-year old Jason Spindler was the co-founder of I-Dev International and had been working at the company’s headquarters in Nairobi.
According to his parents, he had previously served in the Peace Corp and had a successful career on Wall Street before that.
On Tuesday, he was killed in a blast and gunfire at an upscale hotel and office complex in Nairobi.
The extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Jason’s mother says he was working at the World Trade Center on 9/11 and that experience gave him the push to work towards helping others. “He didn’t like working on Wall Street. It was so impersonal and… He was working on the Enron case at the time. And it was just impersonal and he wanted to do things for people, so he joined the Peace Corp and went to Peru. And there he did some really fantastic things,” she recalled.