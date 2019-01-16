Attempted murder suspect arrested in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman during a domestic disturbance in Siskiyou County.
According to deputies, the incident happened at about 5:00 on the morning of January 16 in the 800 block of Michele Drive near the City of Mount Shasta.
An investigation revealed 79-year-old Donald Hannan was arguing with a woman he was living with. At some point, the woman tried to leave. That’s when Hannan allegedly armed himself and shot at the woman as she was driving away.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was able to get away without notable injuries.
When law enforcement officers later arrived at Hannan’s home, he refused to surrender.
Eventually, an SCSO sergeant successfully negotiated with Hannan, who voluntarily surrendered. He was arrested and booked for attempted murder and discharging a firearm at a moving vehicle.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “We are very pleased the actions of the responding SCSO sergeant, deputy, and allied-agency officers resulted in the peaceful resolution of this incident. Preliminary reports indicate the victim was not injured as a result of the assault. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”