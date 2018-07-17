American Red Cross sets up shelter for Penninger Fire evacuees

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — With initial evacuations set at a Level 3 “Go” notice for the Penninger fire, the local American Red Cross raced into action.
The organization set up a shelter in the gym at Crater High School. Even though most of the evacuation notices had been reduced or even removed within a few hours, the Red Cross wanted the community to know they’re there for anyone who needs them.
“It has been reduced. We don’t know what’s going to happen. The red cross is ready, we are prepared to accept people if the evacuation changes again,” Patty Ablin said.
The Red Cross asks that people enter the gym through the North 3rd Street entrance. They said they will be there for as long as they are needed.
Updated news on the Penninger Fire can be found here.
NBC5 News anchor and reporter Kristina Zagame is from Boston, Massachusetts. She comes to us from KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri where she was the evening anchor and executive producer.
Kristina received her degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina. She spent a summer interning for an international online magazine in Santiago, Chile. She also covered Hurricane Maria relief efforts in the Virgin Islands.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Kristina loves exploring, dancing and live music.