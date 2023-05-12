Animal abuse suspect sentenced in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Danielle Brown, the local woman accused of abusing several animals in Josephine County was sentenced today.

Brown received 60 days in jail, as well as three years supervised probation.

She will also be prohibited from owning domestic animals for at least the next 15 years.

Just last month, Brown struck a plea deal with Josephine County prosecutors, pleading guilty to multiple counts of criminal negligence related to an animal abuse case going back to last fall.

Prosecutors said she also is involved in an animal neglect case at a business she co-owned in Grants Pass called ‘Pawsitive K-9 Solutions’.

Brown was able to avoid contact with law enforcement since the fall and a nationwide extradition warrant was issued for her arrest.

Sheriff Dave Daniel said she was finally found in the attic of a house in Cave Junction in March.

Joseph LaRue, who co-owned Pawsitive K-9 Solutions with Brown is also charged.

A trial date has not been set.

