Annual “Talent Frostbite Run” held over the weekend

TALENT, Ore. – While it was cold a little rainy, frostbite didn’t catch any of the participants at the annual “Talent Frostbite Run” Saturday.
The 5K and 10K courses started and ended at the Talent Middle School.
A portion of the proceeds from the event go to support the Talent Middle School Cross Country Team.
Many of those who came out to participate were also there to enjoy their first run of the New Year.
The Southern Oregon Runners Group also partnered with the Rogue Valley Runners to donate shoes to young athletes in need.
This is the eleventh year the run has been held.
Organizers said 231 people signed up. That’s the most in five years.