Antivirus magnate John McAfee found dead in Spanish jail

BARCELONA, Spain (NBC) – Former antivirus magnate John McAfee was found dead in his prison cell in Barcelona just hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges, according to police.
McAfee was found in his cell at the Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail on Wednesday evening,
Spanish media reported citing an official statement from the ministry of justice. Guards and prison medical staff intervened and attempted resuscitation, but to no avail, the ministry said.
“Investigators have been dispatched to the jail to probe the cause of death, but everything indicates it could be a suicide,” the ministry added.
Earlier Wednesday, a Spanish court ruled to allow his extradition to the US on charges of evading taxes between 2014 and 2018 which could have landed him in prison for up to 30 years.
US authorities also had civil charges pending against McAfee for an estimated $13 million in profits from cryptocurrency schemes.