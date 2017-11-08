Arizona roadway to be renamed for man killed during Oregon standoff

KINGMAN, Ariz. – Part of an Arizona roadway will be renamed to honor LaVoy Finicum, a man killed by police during a standoff in Oregon.
Finicum, an Arizona rancher and political activist, was fatally shot on January 26, 2016 by Oregon State Police troopers during the infamous and controversial Malheur National Wildlife Refuge standoff.
The Las Vegas Review reported on November 7 Mohave County supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of renaming a part of Yellowstone Road near Cane Beds in northern Arizona after Finicum.
Friends and family are said to have made the request not because of Finicum’s political involvement, but because of his family’s long history in northern Arizona.
An investigation conducted by the Tri-County Major Incident Team determined that the OSP troopers that fired on LaVoy Finicum were under clear and present danger. The FBI says because of that danger, OSP officers were justified in using deadly force.