Armed robbery suspect sought by Coos Bay police

COOS BAY, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a suspect following an armed robbery in Coos Bay.

Police said at about 2:20 a.m. on April 14, an unidentified male walked into a Chevron gas station on Newmark Avenue and pointed a silver gun at a clerk, demanding cash.

The suspect, whose face was reportedly covered with a grey beanie cap, fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was described as about 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds and wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

The Coos Bay Police Department said officers searched the area around the gas station but couldn’t find the suspect.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 541-269-8911.

