Arson suspect arrested in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A woman was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a travel trailer in Grants Pass.
Police said on the night of July 16, they responded to a fire involving a small travel trailer in the 700 block of Northwest 2nd Street.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before destroying the trailer. There were no injuries or damage to surrounding structures.
Witnesses told police a woman was seen leaving the trailer before 911 was called.
Following an investigation, officers arrested Elise Degraffenreid for arson and tampering with evidence.