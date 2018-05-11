Art in Bloom opening for its 18th year

Medford, Ore. — Several downtown Medford streets are about to be shut down for the weekend. It’s all in preparation for the 18th annual Art in Bloom.
The two-day event is centered around visual arts, entertainment, and culture. It features a children’s area, musical performances, and more than 120 artists and horticulturists selling their best work.
Event coordinators were excited to announce, a BMX freestyle performance is returning by popular demand.
“They’ll be right up the block on central up to front. They’ll have three shows a day, with meet and greets afterwards and autographs. They do a really great, exhilarating show. Back flips off the jumps,” said Amy Rose, Art in Bloom event coordinator.
Most of the weekends festivities are free. Art in Bloom will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Several road closures will happen in downtown Medford – including Main Street, beginning 6 p.m. on Friday. Plan on detours, or consider taking alternate routes if you’re going to be traveling through the area.