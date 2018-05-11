JCRP’s launches Make Every Thread Count campaign

Jackson County, Ore. — In the state of Oregon, textiles – including towels, clothing, and sheets – make up more than 2% of the state’s waste, that equals around 66,000 tons every year. Now, recycling programs in Jackson County are working together, to bring a statewide campaign to the Rogue Valley.
At Rogue Disposal in White City, you can recycle everything from old televisions, to milk jugs and aluminum cans. What you can’t recycle is clothing.
“We do see a lot of clothing go into our solid waste stream,” said Denise Barnes, Jackson County Recycling Partnership.
More than 66,000 tons of textiles annually – straight into the landfill – and that’s only for Oregon.
“Sometimes people get confused and they actually put in the recycle bin,” Barnes said.
Textiles include clothing, sheets, and even towels. Now, JCRP is participating in a statewide campaign called, Make Every Thread Count.
“When we are purchasing clothes to look for quality in our clothing and how to do that,” Barnes said.
The organization wants to point out, quality does not mean expensive.
“You can be at the thrift store and identify quality clothing,” Barnes said.
But what exactly qualifies as quality clothing?
“The clothing seams should line up, there shouldn’t be loose threads,” Barnes said.
The campaign also focuses on ways to keep clothing out of trash. Period.
“Donating your clothing, it might not always come back as another piece of clothing, but it might still have another life so it’s still good to donate something,” Barnes said.
Following the saying – one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. All in an effort to reduce waste.
“Reuse what you can and then hopefully, there’s no waste after that,” Barnes said.
For more information on ways you can recycle or donate old clothing, you can visit JCRP’s website.
If you’re looking at a way to donate right in Medford, Set Free Fellowship is always taking clothing donations for its weekly Friday event for the homeless. It’s located at 1032 West Main Street.