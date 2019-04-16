Asante asking for millions to upgrade emergency room

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Asante is trying to raise millions of dollars for a new project at their Three Rivers Medical Center location in Grants Pass.
The money would go towards a major upgrade at the center’s emergency room.
Back when the hospital was constructed in 2001, Asante officials say it was able to handle up to 27,000 annual visits. But by 2018, they exceeded that number at around 40,000 people visiting the E.R. every year.
It’s why Asante officials want to increase the size of the emergency room, add more beds, create a waiting room area, and a helipad for emergency patient flights.
“The emergency expansion in Josephine County is probably going to be one of the most impactful projects,” said Andrea Reeder, Campaign Director of the Asante Foundation. “None of us want to have to go to the emergency department, we all need it there when we need it.”
Reeder estimates the project will cost around 2.8 million dollars. The Asante Foundation is currently trying to raise 3 million.
Construction is expected to start this summer and finish by July of 2020.
The emergency room will still be open during construction.
