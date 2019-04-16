Trailer stolen from local Boy Scouts troop

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local Boy Scout troop is asking for your help after one of their trailers was reportedly stolen.
Troop 5 in Medford said they were helping clean up after the Pear Blossom Parade last Saturday when their plain white camping trailer was taken from Eastwood Baptist Church.
The troop said it contained restaurant grills that are used for some of it’s biggest fundraisers, as well as propane tanks and camping equipment.
In case the trailer can’t be found, they’ve set up a *GoFundMe account to replace the lost items.
The parent behind the post said she’s overwhelmed by the support thus far.
“I feel like we have a great community because everybody started sharing it,” said Troop 5 mom Rachel Ridge, “and then we started a GoFundMe and people have contacted me personally and just put out the word.”
If you have any information you’re urged to contact Medford Police.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).