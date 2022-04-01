Asante relaxes visitation restrictions

MEDFORD, Ore. – One of Southern Oregon’s largest healthcare providers is lifting pandemic-related visitation restrictions.

On April 1, Asante returned to standard pre-pandemic visitation policies in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Visiting hours for most patient care units will be from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Other care units, such as critical care, the NICU, and family birth center will have other guidelines in place.

Screening signs will remain at entrances and masks will still be required unless actively eating or drinking.

“Even though COVID cases are down, the virus continues to have a presence in our community and the threat of transmitting the virus remains,” Asante said. “As such, we ask people to please try to limit the number of visitors per patient to help reduce the chance of infecting hospitalized patients and our employees.”

The new policy is subject to change. Check http://www.asante.org for the latest visitation requirements.