Two drive-by shootings reported in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Falls police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting Thursday.

Police say at the 2700 block of Alma Alley, they found several shell casings in front of a home that was struck at least twice by gunfire.

About 20 minutes after that first call, police said they responded to another drive-by shooting, this time on California Avenue.

Police said witness statements at this second scene conflicted with evidence seized at the first scene.

KFPD said the second shooting appeared to be a “staged diversion” by the very suspects of the first shooting.

Police eventually arrested 19-year-old Matthew Kaeding and a juvenile. Each was charged with attempted murder and more.