Man steals cash register from Central Point convenience store

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff April 1, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are investigating after a person stole an entire cash register from a local convenience store.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that on Thursday night, a man walked into the Stop-N-Go Market on Table Rock Road and grabbed the register.

An employee reportedly hit a panic alarm as the man fled the area with the register.

The suspect was described as a white man, 5’8” tall, wearing a hoodie and a face mask.

So far, the suspect remains unidentified.

The market’s owners are working to obtain surveillance footage, JCSO said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

