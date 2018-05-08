Home
Asante Three Rivers Medical Center now ‘Blue Zones Approved’

Steve Roe, Win Howard, Diane Hoover and David Kinyon.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A local hospital is now “Blue Zones Approved.”

Blue Zones is a special project that aims to make healthy choices easier to achieve through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy and social networks.

Now, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass is the latest Blue Zones Project Approved worksite.

The hospital made a number of changes in order to earn the distinction. One of those is making sure at least 50% of the food and beverage options at the hospital meet Blue Zones guidelines.

So far, 33% of the hospital’s workforce completed the Blue Zones Checklist, a tool created to help individuals make healthier choices.

A special walking group for employees and community members was also formed.

The hospital and community celebrated the approval with a ribbon cutting on May 8, 2018. You can learn more about the Blue Zones Project at http://www.bluezonesproject.com

