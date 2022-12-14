Ashland Albertsons robbed, suspect in custody

ASHLAND, Ore. – A suspect who allegedly robbed the Albertsons store in Ashland was taken into custody after resisting arrest.

On Tuesday at about 10:37 p.m., officers with the Ashland Police Department were told a suspect threatened to kill an Albertsons employee and stole over $1,000 of merchandise from the store.

APD said officers were able to find the suspect nearby. He reportedly still had the stolen items in his possession.

When he was contacted by police, he allegedly threw items at a patrol car and approached officers while swinging a machete.

According to APD, a Taser was used by officers to subdue the suspect, who continued to resist as he was being arrested.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Jacques Norman Gerardy, is now behind bars in the Jackson County Jail facing numerous charges including robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, theft, and resisting arrest.