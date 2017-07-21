According to his mother, Doctors said he would never walk or talk. He was diagnosed with quadriplegia, cerebral palsy and dysarthria, a type of speech disability.
Thankfully, Luke did not suffer any cognitive damage.
His family was told the boy would likely spend most of his life in an institution.
But in 2015, movement therapy and other treatments started to turn Luke’s diagnosis around.
In December 2016, Luke took his very first steps.
One month later, he danced for the first time–now it’s his favorite thing to do.
Luke’s mother said he’s “madly in love with Taylor Swift,” and the song “Shake it Off” has become his anthem, getting him through thousands of rough moments in his life.
Luke’s mom wants to see him continue to improve so one day he can walk, dance, talk, become fully independent and inspire others.
But Luke’s miraculous recovery is putting a huge financial burden on his family.
His mother said uninsured medical and travel expenses exceed $20,000 a year.
That’s why Luke and the Ashland Fire Department are asking you to support the “Shake it Off for Luke” campaign.
While you can make monetary donations, simply sharing on Facebook can raise money for the family.
To help Luke “become independent at walking, dancing and more,” you can visit his crowdfunding page here: https://www.youcaring.com/lukehoganlaurenson-757279