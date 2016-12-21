The city of Ashland is looking toward its future and making a clear statement about the community’s principles.
In Ashland’s City Council meeting Tuesday night, it was agreed that the city is committed to upholding Ashland’s values.
“Our commitment to foster a community predicated on inclusion rather than division,” Councilor Pam Marsh said.
While local and national leaders come and go, Ashland City Council says one thing stays the same- the city’s commitment to accepting everyone.
“We wanted to express community values so the community would feel that we were standing up,” Mayor John Stromberg said.
Some of those values include defending the human rights of every person, maintaining the city’s status as a sanctuary city and condemning hate speech.
Mayor John Stromberg actually thinks the city of Ashland will continue to thrive.
“When there’s something that puts them at risk or challenges them, then people come together I think. And that’s part of the purpose of this statement,” Stromberg said.
But some are a little confused by the statement.
Ashland resident Jim Wells says he’s lived in Ashland for 5 years.
He doesn’t think a statement from the council will make a difference in the actions of Ashland residents.
“Don’t become complacent. Don’t take a statement from the city council and then think that there’s nothing more they need to do,” Wells said.
Now, Wells has a challenge for Ashland residents.
“Each individual person needs to open themselves up, talk to other people, engage to other people in their community and share as human beings with them their ideas, their hopes, their dreams,” Wells said.
The council’s statement will be posted on the city’s website, and on the city’s social media accounts.