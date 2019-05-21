Ashland considering drones to stop wildfires

ASHLAND, Ore. — The City of Ashland is looking to get city councilors on board with some new technology for fire season.
City Administrator Kelly Madding said they want to bring the idea of thermal imaging drones to Tuesday’s council meeting.
The city said the drones can detect fires, illegal camping and be an aid in search and rescue efforts.
“It’s a potentially good use of this kind of technology,” Madding said. “It won’t be taking pictures of anyone in their backyard. This is really to be up in the watershed , primarily on city-owned land.”
The drones are also able to see through smoke.
Right now, the city doesn’t have a policy in place to allow for the use of aerial drones.
They’ll discuss approving one during Tuesday’s council meeting at 7 p.m..
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).