Home
Ashland considering drones to stop wildfires

Ashland considering drones to stop wildfires

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — The City of Ashland is looking to get city councilors on board with some new technology for fire season.

City Administrator Kelly Madding said they want to bring the idea of thermal imaging drones to Tuesday’s council meeting.

The city said the drones can detect fires, illegal camping and be an aid in search and rescue efforts.

“It’s a potentially good use of this kind of technology,” Madding said. “It won’t be taking pictures of anyone in their backyard. This is really to be up in the watershed , primarily on city-owned land.”

The drones are also able to see through smoke.

Right now, the city doesn’t have a policy in place to allow for the use of aerial drones.

They’ll discuss approving one during Tuesday’s council meeting at 7 p.m..

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »