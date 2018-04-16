Ashland Food Co-op announces planned expansion

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Food Cooperative announced they plan on expanding their downtown presence with the addition of a new property.
According to the certified organic food retailer, they’ve entered into a contract to buy a 1.8-acre undeveloped lot at 120 Clear Creek Drive behind Ashland Lumber.
The Co-op has reportedly been searching for new solutions to limited store capacity and parking for some time.
Board President Ed Claassen said the rarity of large lots in the downtown area makes it an attractive investment. “By purchasing this property we have secured our option to develop it in the future, as we continue to explore the best way to meet the needs of our shoppers.”
Not only does the zoning of the property allow for a retail space, it allows the possibility of workforce and/or cooperative housing at the site.