Ashland invites public to “Design Week” for Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland parks and rec want your input for the next hundred years of Lithia Park.
The park has seen many changes over the last century, even housing a zoo at one point. Now, Parks and Rec want to know what you want to see in the park’s future.
Until Friday, Ashland Parks and Rec is hosting Design Week, inviting the public to give their ideas on the 100-year master plan for Lithia Park.
To see a schedule for design week and where you can go to give your ideas, go to ashland.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=1762.