Ashland law enforcement officer among 144 honored at national memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Hundreds of family members of the 144 law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2018 gathered in the capital this week for the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service. The event was part of the larger National Police Week taking place in D.C and across the country.
Officer Malcus Williams of the Ashland Police Department was among the names added to this years memorial. His wife, Ona, their three daughters, and William’s sister Amy were in attendance along with Chief Tighe O’Meara and other representatives from the department.
Over the phone, Ona said almost 900 family members of the officers who passed this year came to D.C. for the service and candlelight vigil.
On Wednesday, all of the families took part in a service where President Trump gave a speech honoring the men and women who gave their lives. During the travels through the capital, Ona says she says it was touching to meet with so many other families going through a similar experience.
“You talk to other people about their experiences and that’s something when you’re in southern Oregon and you’re the one living this experience, it’s nice to connect with other people who know what you’ve been through,” she said.
Since 1786, more than 21,000 law enforcement officers have made the ultimate sacrifice and given their lives in the line of duty.
Officer Malcus Williams, who died of a major medical event on duty a year ago, now joins that list. His name has been added to the national memorial for law enforcement officers in D.C.
