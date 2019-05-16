TREX event brings in firefighters from across the country

ASHLAND, Ore.– Firefighters from across the world are in Ashland this week training on how to safely and effectively use controlled burns.
Some 50 personnel from various government agencies and organizations will take part in the Prescribed Fire Training Exchange or “TREX” over the next two weeks. The program is from the Fire Learning Network, a cooperative effort of Department of Interior agencies and the USDA Forest Service and run by The Nature Conservancy.
In a press release from Chris Chambers of Ashland Fire & Rescue, the program is meant for “sharing experience and knowledge to help further the practice of safe and appropriate use of fire for the benefit of nature and people.”
On Wednesday, firefighters were set to go out and get hands-on experience working with controlled burns in the Ashland watershed but due to wet and windy weather conditions, a training was held at Emigrant Lake. If weather permits, they will hold controlled burns later this week or next week.
TREX events take place across the country to help teach controlled burning methods. This is the fourth time Ashland has held one of these events.
