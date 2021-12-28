Ashland, Medford extend winter shelter services

MEDFORD, Ore. – Cold winter weather has prompted the extension of shelter services in the Rogue Valley.

On Monday, December 27, the City of Medford extended the “severe weather declaration,” enabling the continuation of the ACCESS-operated shelter through Thursday, December 30. The shelter will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Navigation Center located at 682 Market Street. Four-hour-long volunteer shifts are available. If you can help, email [email protected] or call 458-488-1242.

The City of Ashland extended its emergency weather shelter through Sunday, January 2. It’s located at the Bellview Grange at 1050 Tolman Creek Road next to Bellview Elementary School. That shelter will be open throughout the day dependent on volunteer coverage. The shelter is described as “no frills,” meaning no bedding will be provided. For questions, or to volunteer, contact Avram Sacks at 541-220-7307.