Ashland Police continue investigation into David Grubbs murder

ASHLAND, Ore. – Sunday marks 12 years since the unsolved murder of David Grubbs.

Ashland Police say they are as dedicated as ever to getting answers.

David Grubbs, who was 23 at the time of his death, was nearly decapitated while walking alone on the Ashland bike path back on November 19th, 2011.

His murder has never been solved.

Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara says he will continue to make sure investigators do everything they can in this case.

“We will continue to do everything we need to do so that we can look the Grubbs family in the eye, look the public in the eye, and tell them that we are doing everything we’re doing,” Chief O’Meara said.

Chief O’Meara was the patrol sergeant on duty when it happened. He says this case will never go cold.

Police are still actively investigating leads and working with other agencies to help catch the killer.

If you have any information, please contact Ashland Police Department at 541-482-5211 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 541-552-2333. APD says there is a $22 thousand reward for anyone who has information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of someone responsible for the murder.

