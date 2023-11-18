Phoenix High schoolers fill Thanksgiving bags for families in need

PHOENIX, Ore. – For the second year in a row… Phoenix high school students are giving back to families in need.

Last year, the School District was able to give out 50 boxes of food. This year, the Phoenix-Talent School District is helping 65 families across its five schools have enough food for the holidays.

The bags were filled today at Phoenix Elementary School by high schoolers in the district.

Community care specialist Katie McCormick says the school district is happy to help meet the need of its families.

“We’ve definitely seen a need this year, especially for food more so than last year,’ she said. “We’ve doubled our referrals compared to last year and a lot of that is food insecurities just because of inflation and the cost of food.”

McCormick says every family who requested one but didn’t receive a box was referred to other agencies who could help with their needs.

