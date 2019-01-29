Ashland residents protesting Lithia Park renovations

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland Commissioners are meeting to discuss a controversial renovation in Lithia Park.
It’s all part of a plan to remodel the park’s Japanese garden. But the plans aren’t sitting well with some Ashland residents who are protesting two healthy douglas fir trees being removed.
“Trees are the lungs of the planet…,” said Julie Norman, Ashland resident.
The fate of two douglas fir trees are at the root of a recent debate.
“We want it managed according to the mission of the Parks and Recreation Department which is [to] preserve and maintain,” said Norman.
The Ashland Parks Foundation wants to re-design the park’s Japanese style garden to create a more authentic and wheel-chair accessible garden. However, in doing so, two healthy trees need to be removed.
“The trees are definitely old and they’re definitely beautiful,” said Michael Black, Director of Ashland Parks and Recreation. “But it’s going to be kind of hard to work around them too and they are kind of encroaching on the garden and on the sunspace for the garden as well.”
Black says it’s unfortunate, but they are on board with the plan as is.
Still, he’s hoping everyone finds a way to work together for the greater good of the community.
“The ability to do such a major renovation in the park… so, I really hope that we can find a way that we can make all the groups happy,” he said.
Parks Commissioners will be voting on the proposal Monday night.
