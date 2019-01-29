Needle exchange program aims to protect drug users

Public health said it’s to prevent the spread of bloodborne diseases associated with injections.
“This program helps them stay clean,” said Robert Goerz, a former drug addict.
Goerz has been sober for 43 years, now he’s helping others struggling with addiction.
“We don’t really honestly know what got ’em there, and in the long run it’s gonna save, because people aren’t going to be as ill, sick,” Goerz said. He was exchanging needles for other drug users dealing with addiction.
The county says the program is proven to work to prevent the spread of HIV, AIDS, Hepatitis C, and other bloodborne diseases associated with injections.
“Just really trying to understand addiction and how an individual got there, so we can provide better care and not create more traumas I think is really important,” said Tanya Phillips with Jackson County Health and Human Services.
Phillips said the county first started doing it in 2016, now other counties like Clatsop are joining suit.
“To have an opportunity to educate people on how to safely use, how to prevent HIV and Hep C,” Phillips said.
She said syringe exchange programs can provide better care and services for treatment like safe injection and wound care supplies, risk reduction counseling, referrals to medical care, STD testing and treatment, mental health and alcohol and drug treatment.
The program also offers naloxone and fentanyl testing strips.
It’s something Goerz said is important in helping addicts.
“If we start volunteering and getting out and helping, we can bring change.”
The program is completely anonymous. It’s held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Jackson County Health and Human Services in downtown Medford.