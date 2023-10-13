Ashland synagogue increasing security

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland synagogue is hiring armed guards to help protect its temple while war rages between Israel and Hamas.

Rabbi David Zaslow, from the Havurah Synagogue, says they’ve already increased security over the temple over the last five years due to a rising increase in hate crimes in the US. The security includes security cameras, lights, alarm systems, and even armed guards during services.

He says it’s beyond anything he thought they’d ever need to do.

“Schools are in danger. Mosques are in danger. Synagogues, black churches, LGBTQ centers, these are all targets for extremists.” said Rabbi Zaslow. “Even when we had a prayer vigil last night just to gather together and pray for peace. We had to hire an armed guard.”

Zaslow says they’ve recently received a grant from the Department of Homeland Security to help them buy more lights and security cameras.

He says his synagogue has received tremendous support from the community over the last week.

